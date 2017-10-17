NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

Don’t be Insensitve ; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/17

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Dave Joerger of the Sacramento Kings looks on during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In hour one of the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show,  The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance brought to you by Petkus Brothers. Hear Dave give updates on De’Aaron Fox and George Hill’s injuries, how difficult the Houston Rockets are going to be to defeat opening night, how the rookies are learning everyday but still need work and how much the league is changing with shorter players, playing center! As well as Grant breaks down the newly decided pregame celebration of the Golden State Warriors.

Hour 2

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Quarterback Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug on the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show and discussed all the latest news and notes around the NFL, including who is the favorite in the NFC North, what is wrong with the Tampa Bay Bucs and a little YA Tittle talk.

 

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 08: Brook Lopez #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Willie Cauley-Stein #00 of the Sacramento Kings during their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Los Angeles won 75-69. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance brought to you by Wingstop in hour three! Hear Willie speak about the Gordon Heyward injury, how they plan as a team to hopefully attack the lane, what he puts into his game plans and how he plans for each game. Plus the Yankees finish off the Astros to even the series at 2 and Gordon Heyward of the Celtics injuries his ankle severely, listen as the fellas discuss the horrific scene.

Hour 4

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Brett Gardner #11 after hitting a two run home run against Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In hour four the fellas talk ALCS action and what may happen moving forward in the rest of the series, how the NBA season can change at any time due to an injury, wish the Celtics and Gordon Heyward  best wishes and talk a little NLCS.

