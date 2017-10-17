Hour 1
In hour one of the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, The head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance brought to you by Petkus Brothers. Hear Dave give updates on De’Aaron Fox and George Hill’s injuries, how difficult the Houston Rockets are going to be to defeat opening night, how the rookies are learning everyday but still need work and how much the league is changing with shorter players, playing center! As well as Grant breaks down the newly decided pregame celebration of the Golden State Warriors.
Hour 2
NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug on the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show and discussed all the latest news and notes around the NFL, including who is the favorite in the NFC North, what is wrong with the Tampa Bay Bucs and a little YA Tittle talk.
Hour 3
Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance brought to you by Wingstop in hour three! Hear Willie speak about the Gordon Heyward injury, how they plan as a team to hopefully attack the lane, what he puts into his game plans and how he plans for each game. Plus the Yankees finish off the Astros to even the series at 2 and Gordon Heyward of the Celtics injuries his ankle severely, listen as the fellas discuss the horrific scene.
Hour 4
In hour four the fellas talk ALCS action and what may happen moving forward in the rest of the series, how the NBA season can change at any time due to an injury, wish the Celtics and Gordon Heyward best wishes and talk a little NLCS.