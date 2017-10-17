Police: Man Tried To Open Doors, Rummaged Through Cars In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a suspected prowler in the Roseville area.
Roseville police say a man was spotted checking the doors of homes and rummaging through cars early Sunday morning in the Porch Swing Drive area of Fiddyment Farms.
One resident’s camera captured the suspect on video checking a front door. The man in the video – who looks to be wearing gloves – tries to open a door, then walks off when finding it’s locked.
Police say the suspect is possibly linked to a white Nissan sedan.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact detectives at kcrawford@roseville.ca.us.