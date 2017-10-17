Firefighter Falls 50 Feet While Battling Santa Cruz County Fire

BOULDER CREEK (CBS/AP) – Northern California firefighters are battling a fire that sprang up overnight in the southern Bay Area Santa Cruz mountains, prompting evacuation orders.
Rob Sherman, assistant chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, tells KPIX that at least one structure is destroyed and about 100 homes threatened.
A firefighter who was at the scene has fallen 50 feet down a hill, authorities say. The firefighter is being rescued and has been injured.
Sherman said that a house fire is believed to have sparked the quick-spreading blaze.
Firefighters plan to attack the flames from air once the sun rises.
A cluster of wildfires have been burning in northern California for a week. The fires, the deadliest cluster in California history, have killed at least 41 people and destroyed nearly 6,000 homes.