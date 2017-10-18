49ers’ Foster, Armstrong Call Police After Run-In With Armed Men

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Sunday night started out as a typical night on the town for San Francisco 49ers’ linebackers Reuben Foster and Ray-Ray Armstrong.
However, the two reportedly called police early Monday morning after two armed men confronted them outside of the club Love and Propaganda in San Francisco.
According to Mission Local‘s Joe Eskenazi, “two masked men wearing white hoodies emerged, carrying an assault rifle and a handgun” confronted Foster and Armstrong after they asked a security guard to walk them to their car.
After the weapons were allegedly waved around, Armstrong and Foster reportedly “turned and ran like hell” before they found safety at a local hotel.
“We are aware of the reports regarding the robbery and are very thankful no one was harmed,” the 49ers said in a statement, according to The Athletic‘s David Lombardi. “Reuben and Ray-Ray have been, and will continue to be, cooperative with any further police investigation.”