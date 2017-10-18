Antelope Man Found With 183 Pounds Of Pot Sentence In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (CBS13/AP) – A California man who authorities say was caught in North Dakota with 183 pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to serve 1 ½ years in prison.
Seventy-one-year-old Harold Miller, of Antelope was arrested Aug. 8 after being pulled over on Interstate 94 near Bismarck. Authorities say he was traveling to Illinois with $700,000 worth of marijuana.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports this was one of the state’s biggest-ever drug busts.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Miller recently pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges and was sentenced.
