Antelope Man Found With 183 Pounds Of Pot Sentence In North Dakota

(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

BISMARCK, N.D. (CBS13/AP) – A California man who authorities say was caught in North Dakota with 183 pounds of marijuana has been sentenced to serve 1 ½ years in prison.

Seventy-one-year-old Harold Miller, of Antelope was arrested Aug. 8 after being pulled over on Interstate 94 near Bismarck. Authorities say he was traveling to Illinois with $700,000 worth of marijuana.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports this was one of the state’s biggest-ever drug busts.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Miller recently pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges and was sentenced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

