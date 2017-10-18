Clean Energy Minds Meet In Sacramento To Discuss Future

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some of the best minds in clean energy met in Downtown Sacramento on Wednesday and discussed what makes California a leader.
The two-day clean energy conference is sponsored by Cal ISO, the managers of the state’s power grid.
California’s clean energy growth has produced several new companies including, Smart Wires, which is a cutting-edge technology that could improve energy efficiency.
“The devices go on the transmission grid and allow you to push and pull power around on your existing grid without having to go make costly upgrades so getting more utilization out of your existing assets,” said Andee McCoy.
Clean energy services are also creating new jobs, as the energy industry gets a new look shifting from big power plants to decentralized models.
California has set a goal of generating a third of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.