Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down Jason and Damien started the show talking about the opening games of the NBA last night, and Gordon Hayward’s horrific injury last night in Cleveland. The guys also talked about the Yankees tying up the series with the Astros. They also discussed Ezekiel Elliott given another stay of his suspension, and ask how long is this saga going to last? All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys break down the AFC with “One Small Thought.” They break down tonight’s Kings home opener against the Rockets tonight, and some of the injuries that the Kings are dealing with. They also talked about the crazy situation with the Bulls and Bobby Portis sending Nikola Mirotic to the hospital. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, USA Today/KHTK NBA Insider, joins the show to break down last night’s games and the preview the NBA season. The guys then previewed some of the marquee matchups in the NBA tonight, and they talked about Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Chris Long announcing that he is donating the rest of this year’s checks to charity. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
