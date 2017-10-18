NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

Report: Kings’ Bogdanovic Is Out Tonight Vs Rockets With Ankle Injury

Filed Under: Ankle Injury, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Home opener, NBA, Out, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Sacramento Kings’ rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will reportedly be sitting out tonight during his team’s home opener against the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury that occurred during last Thursday’s preseason loss to the Clippers.

SacBee Jason Jones‘s tweeted out Tuesday evening.

In June 2014, while playing for Partizan Belgrade, Bogdanović was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

The Kings acquired his draft rights from Phoenix in June 2016 and signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in July.

Jones also noted that newly acquired forward Zach Randolph is listed as questionable tonight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch