Report: Kings’ Bogdanovic Is Out Tonight Vs Rockets With Ankle Injury

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Sacramento Kings’ rookie guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will reportedly be sitting out tonight during his team’s home opener against the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury that occurred during last Thursday’s preseason loss to the Clippers.
SacBee Jason Jones‘s tweeted out Tuesday evening.
In June 2014, while playing for Partizan Belgrade, Bogdanović was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.
The Kings acquired his draft rights from Phoenix in June 2016 and signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in July.
Jones also noted that newly acquired forward Zach Randolph is listed as questionable tonight.