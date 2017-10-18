Sacramento Group Makes Pitch For Second Amazon Headquarters

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Primed for Sacramento?

The public-private Greater Sacramento Economic Council rolled out a punchy promotion video in its bid for Amazon’s massive new headquarters, a second home outside Seattle.

The video highlights Sacramento’s shiny new sports stadium, world-class recreation, and hip coffee culture. But the city’s movers and shakers say they’re not just selling gimmicks.

“When I think of Sacramento, it’s the Goldilocks city. It’s just right. It’s just right for Amazon,” said Sacramento Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive.

Ranadive unveiled 12 shovel-ready sites, from the old railyards, to Metro Air Park, and Sleep Train Arena—the Kings’ former home—in Sacramento; to the Bridge District in West Sacramento; to Aerojet and Folsom Ranch east of there.

Officials say the sites have the potential to construct 50 million square feet of office space, prime land Mayor Darrell Steinberg defines in one word.

“We’re not anything but hot! We are hot!” Steinberg yelled.

But is it enough to land the online retail giant?

Amazon says it’s looking for tax incentives and top-notch university systems.

Craig Powell, president of the local watchdog group Eye on Sacramento, says he doesn’t want to run down our chances, but the reality is we’re up against hundreds of big-name cities trying to win the contest.

“We all know this is a long shot, but I think we have to be proud of what our business development outfit which is the Greater [Sacramento] Economic Council has pulled together to make this very audacious, ambitious proposal,” said Powell.

Many like the idea of tech money bringing jobs, thousands of jobs that would come with a sprawling new headquarters.

“It would be great for friends, family, the community,” another local said.

For now, the project, known as HQ2, has city leaders buzzing with excitement at the opportunity to see a multi-billion dollar investment in one of the fastest growing cities in the country.