The Kings are BACK: The Drive – 10/18

HOUR 1

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

(Photo Credit: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with a recap of last night’s NBA action. He talked about the Gordon Hayward injury, as well as the Rockets comeback win over the Warriors. Dave also talked about Peter Norman, the Australian who stood on the podium when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in the 1968 Olympics.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 15: DeAndre Washington #33 of the Oakland Raiders is tackled by his facemask by Darius Philon #93 of the Los Angeles Chargers during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 15, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave talked about some injuries for the Kings heading into their first game. He also looked at some of the NFL story lines going into Week 7. Voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 11: Garrett Temple #17 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 11, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The third hour was full of Kings talk. Dave previewed the season, gave his expectations, and took listeners best and worst case scenarios for the Kings.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

