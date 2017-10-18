HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with a recap of last night’s NBA action. He talked about the Gordon Hayward injury, as well as the Rockets comeback win over the Warriors. Dave also talked about Peter Norman, the Australian who stood on the podium when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in the 1968 Olympics.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave talked about some injuries for the Kings heading into their first game. He also looked at some of the NFL story lines going into Week 7. Voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
HOUR 3
The third hour was full of Kings talk. Dave previewed the season, gave his expectations, and took listeners best and worst case scenarios for the Kings.
