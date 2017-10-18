NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

The NBA is BACK: The Drive – 10/17

HOUR 1

gettyimages 8531674601 The NBA is BACK: The Drive 10/17

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with  quick look back at the Monday Night Football game between the Colts and Titans, as well as the Yankees win over the Astros.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

802001938 The NBA is BACK: The Drive 10/17

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte was back for the second hour! Dave and Kayte opened up talking about De’Aaron Fox’s comments on In-N-Out Burger. They also took a quick look around the NFL before diving into a Kings preview.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 25: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pause on the court during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Dave took a long look across the entire NBA landscape in the third hour. He talked about some of the top storylines going into this year, and looked at some that aren’t being talked about.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

