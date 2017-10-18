HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with quick look back at the Monday Night Football game between the Colts and Titans, as well as the Yankees win over the Astros.
HOUR 2
Kayte was back for the second hour! Dave and Kayte opened up talking about De’Aaron Fox’s comments on In-N-Out Burger. They also took a quick look around the NFL before diving into a Kings preview.
HOUR 3
Dave took a long look across the entire NBA landscape in the third hour. He talked about some of the top storylines going into this year, and looked at some that aren’t being talked about.
