NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsFire mapHow you can helpMore

Sacramento Neighborhood Warned To Avoid Tap Water After Possible Contamination

Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento neighborhood has been warned to not drink their tap water due to a possible contamination.

The area under the alert is south of Main Avenue, west of Norwood Avenue, east of Pell Drive and north of Interstate 80.

Residents say workers were going door-to-door giving out “Unsafe Water Alert” fliers, telling them to not shower or drink their tap water until further notice. Residents are even being warned to not try and treat the water themselves, including with boiling, filtering, freezing or adding chlorine.

alert copy Sacramento Neighborhood Warned To Avoid Tap Water After Possible Contamination

The alert and map of the area affected by contaminated water. (Credit: Viewer photos)

An unknown substance is reportedly causing purple discoloration, according to the alert.

City of Sacramento officials say they expect to know by 4:30 p.m. whether or not there is any health risk from the possible contamination.

Robla school district officials say students are being provided with bottled water. Pallets of bottled water were dropped off by the city, officials say.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch