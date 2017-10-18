Sacramento Neighborhood Warned To Avoid Tap Water After Possible Contamination

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento neighborhood has been warned to not drink their tap water due to a possible contamination.
The area under the alert is south of Main Avenue, west of Norwood Avenue, east of Pell Drive and north of Interstate 80.
Residents say workers were going door-to-door giving out “Unsafe Water Alert” fliers, telling them to not shower or drink their tap water until further notice. Residents are even being warned to not try and treat the water themselves, including with boiling, filtering, freezing or adding chlorine.
An unknown substance is reportedly causing purple discoloration, according to the alert.
City of Sacramento officials say they expect to know by 4:30 p.m. whether or not there is any health risk from the possible contamination.
Robla school district officials say students are being provided with bottled water. Pallets of bottled water were dropped off by the city, officials say.