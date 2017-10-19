NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

A New and Old Theme; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie- 10/19

Hour 1

Grant and Doug opened up the show with their thoughts on what they seen last night in the Kings game, what happened during the foul call at the end of the game and how exciting it was last night to see a brand new Kings team compete.

 

 

 

Hour 2

Former NFL QB and current NFL Network analyst David Carr joined Doug and Grant to talk the Thursday Night Football match up between his brother’s Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Listen as David talks about his conversations between he and his brother Derek about how much this game means to the team, why he thinks this is a must win for the Raiders and who is the player he is most worried about when defending the Chiefs offense.

