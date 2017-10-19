Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Kings Rockets game, and the strange play at end of the game. Callers called in to give their opinion on the call, and their early thoughts of the Sacramento Kings. Next, the guys talked about some of the other games in the NBA last night, and what some of the surprises were. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star, joins the fellas to talk about tonight’s Raiders Chiefs game tonight, and the overall season for the Chiefs so far. Next, the guys talked about the Yankees and Cubs win last night, and if the Astros or Cubs could come back to win the series. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins Damien and Jason to get your fantasy football lineup set for Week 7 of the NFL. Next, the guys talked about the upcoming Kings road trip, and make their predictions. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
