Good Job, Good Effort: The Lo-Down – 10/19

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Justin Jackson #25 and Kosta Koufos #41 of the Sacramento Kings with their teammates react to a play against the Houston Rockets during the game on October 18, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Kings Rockets game, and the strange play at end of the game.  Callers called in to give their opinion on the call, and their early thoughts of the Sacramento Kings. Next, the guys talked about some of the other games in the NBA last night, and what some of the surprises were.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs drops back to throw a pass during the first quarter of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star, joins the fellas to talk about tonight’s Raiders Chiefs game tonight, and the overall season for the Chiefs so far.  Next, the guys talked about the Yankees and Cubs win last night, and if the Astros or Cubs could come back to win the series.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 08: Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) makes a catch in front of Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Terrance Mitchell (39) in a Thursday night AFC West showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on December 08, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

(Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins Damien and Jason to get your fantasy football lineup set for Week 7 of the NFL.  Next, the guys talked about the upcoming Kings road trip, and make their predictions.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

