Infant Found Covered In Mysterious White Powder Dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say an infant died and a little girl and a woman were hospitalized after they were found naked, unconscious and covered in a white powder-like substance in a store parking lot.
Capt. Michael Rimkunas says police responded shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to reports of a female heard screaming near the market in South Los Angeles.
Rimkunas says the three victims were found naked on the pavement, covered in a large amount of the mysterious substance.
The infant died at the scene. The 8-year-old girl is stable and the 26-year-old woman — believed to be the girls’ mother — is in critical condition.
Rimkunas says a hazardous materials team is trying to determine what the substance is.
He says the victims showed no obvious signs of injury.
