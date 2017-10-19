NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

Police: Rancho Cordova Officer Punched In Face During Struggle With Suspect

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after a violent struggle with officers on Wednesday.

Rancho Cordova police say they saw a man commit an “infraction relating to improper use of the crosswalk,” so officers went up and contacted him.

Officers say the man, identified as 41-year-old Sacramento resident Anthony Rushing, instead took off and ran through the Zindfandel light rail station.

Rushing was soon stopped at a nearby strip mall. A violent confrontation between him and the officers ensued, police say.

During the struggle, officers say a knife Rushing had in his hand was dropped. Rushing and the officers fell to the ground and, at that point, police say he tried to take a handgun from an officer’s holster.

Rushing was eventually taken into custody after officers used a Taser.

One officer was punched in the face by Rushing, police say. The officer suffered a minor injury and is expected to recover.

Rushing was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is now facing charges of resisting arrest, trying to take an officer’s firearm, and a probation violation.

