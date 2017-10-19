HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings season opener against the Rockets. He also talked Raiders-Chiefs and the MLB postseason. Grant Napear joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the Kings game.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave took another look at the Kings-Rockets game and took callers thoughts on the questionable call at the end of Kings-Rockets. He also shifted gears to talk about the NFL and whether the Colts should shut down Andrew Luck, and a preview of the Chiefs-Raiders game.
HOUR 3
Matt Barrows joined the show at the top of the hour to preview the 49ers game against the Cowboys. Dave also took one last look at the Kings-Rockets game, and there was a surprise appearance from Kayte Christensen.
