NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest informationHow you can helpMore

There is no girth issue: The Drive – 10/19

Filed Under: Houston Rockets, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1

862944672 1 There is no girth issue: The Drive 10/19

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings season opener against the Rockets. He also talked Raiders-Chiefs and the MLB postseason. Grant Napear joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the Kings game.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

gettyimages 861711618 There is no girth issue: The Drive 10/19

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave took another look at the Kings-Rockets game and took callers thoughts on the questionable call at the end of Kings-Rockets. He also shifted gears to talk about the NFL and whether the Colts should shut down Andrew Luck, and a preview of the Chiefs-Raiders game.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 861711806 There is no girth issue: The Drive 10/19

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Matt Barrows joined the show at the top of the hour to preview the 49ers game against the Cowboys. Dave also took one last look at the Kings-Rockets game, and there was a surprise appearance from Kayte Christensen.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch