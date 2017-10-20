Calaveras Unified Teachers Strike For Second Consecutive Day

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) –All Calaveras Unified schools are closed for a second consecutive day as teachers hit the picket lines.
More than a hundred teachers gathered for a strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, smaller classroom sizes and a joint safety committee.
According to the teacher’s union, they thought they had reached a contract deal with the district on Wednesday. However, it somehow fell through.
“This is another example of the district saying one thing, and doing something else,” said Calaveras Unified Educators’ Association President Lorraine Angel in a release.
The district has responded with a statement, saying in part:
“District officials and teacher leaders engaged in informal negotiations late into Wednesday night, yet were unable to reach a resolution to the contract negotiations. We will provide ongoing updates, on the webpage as well as automated messages to all regarding our direction in the re-opening of schools.”
Because of the strike, all classrooms were empty. Depending on how long the strikes last, school days may have to be made up at the end of the year.