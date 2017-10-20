David Bell Joins Giants Front Office In Player Development

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Former infielder David Bell is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as vice president of player development.

Bell will work under the direction of general manager Bobby Evans, the team said Friday.

The 45-year-old Bell spent the past four seasons working for the St. Louis Cardinals, the last three as bench coach and as assistant hitting coach in 2014. Bell was the Cubs’ third base coach in 2013 and also worked four seasons as a manager and coach in the Reds organization.

He played for the Giants in 2002 during a 12-year big league playing career, reaching the World Series that season before the wild-card Giants lost to the Angels in Game 7.

Evans says, “His presence, leadership and vision will help shape our ongoing strategy and continued commitment to player development.”

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

