Wet, Snowy Start To Friday For Northern California

KINGVALE (CBS13) – It was a wet and chilly start to Friday. From rain in the valley to snow in the Sierra, it will certainly be a brisk weekend.
Up in the mountains, chain controls along Interstate 80 were in effect for a short time early Friday morning as a good amount of snow started coming down.
By 6 p.m., the chain controls had been lifted. No restrictions are in effect along Highway 50.
It may have been a sprinkle this morning, but it caused quite a bit of damage in Fair Oaks.
A tree came crashing down on Shangrila Drive and Dietz way, near Fair Oaks Boulevard. Emergency crews put cones around the tree as they diverted traffic around the debris.
There were no reports of any injuries. Shangrila Drive was cleared about 4:30 this morning.
Just down the road from that scene, SMUD crews were called out to Fair Oaks Boulevard and Archer Avenue.
According to officers on scene, a transformer blew and power lines were brought down at about 2 a.m.
Officers kept drivers away from the intersection while the scene was being cleared. At least 100 customers were hit by outages because of this. No injuries were reported.