Report: Kings Hire Former WNBA Head Coach Jenny Boucek To Coaching Staff

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday the hiring of former-WNBA coach Jenny Boucek as an assistant coach for player development.

Boucek was involved in the WNBA since its inaugural season, suiting up for the Cleveland Rockers in 1997 before falling to a career-ending injury in 1998.

Boucek currently has 18 years of coaching experience in the WNBA, starting in 1999 as an assistant coach for the Washington Mystics.

Her resume includes two-plus seasons at the helm as the head coach of the Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09, where she led the team to a 40-41 record.

She’s earned two WNBA titles as an assistant coach for the Seattle Storm.

Boucek is expected to be alongside Kings coach Dave Joerger on the bench Friday in Dallas when the Mavericks host the Kings, per ESPN.

 

