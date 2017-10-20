HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with a look back at the Raiders big win over the Chiefs. He also talked about Lonzo Ball’s disappointing debut and looked ahead to the Kings game in Dallas.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave took a longer look at the Raiders win, and talked about Marshawn Lynch’s ejection and Amari Cooper’s involvement in the offense. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation radio joined the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about the Raiders-Chiefs.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
Kings rookie forward Justin Jackson joined the show at the top of the third hour. He and Dave talked about Jackson’s adjustment to the NBA, and video games. Sam Amick was on the show at the bottom of the hour to talk about Lonzo Ball’s debut and other NBA storylines.
Listen to the whole hour here: