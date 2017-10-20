California Billionaire Sounds Alarm For Trump Impeachment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California billionaire is launching a call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“He’s brought us to the brink of nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI, and in direct violation of the constitution …”

Those are just some of the claims Tom Steyer makes in a new anti-Trump video, attempting to get the President impeached.

Steyer calls the president dangerous and mentally unstable and implores Americans to push their members of Congress to visit the website needtoimpeach.com and sign a petition.

“Join us,” he says.

The one-minute video is part of a multi-million dollar nationwide advertising campaign fully funded by Steyer himself.

The mega-donor known for funneling tens of millions of dollars to Democratic candidates in 2016 alone, is considering running for the US Senate seat held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

But his impeach campaign isn’t a first.

Last week, Rep. Al Green brought an impeachment resolution against Trump, but it failed before even coming up for a vote.

He plans to keep trying.

Republicans say efforts to impeach Trump are pointless under a Republican-controlled Ccongress.

The Republican National Committee sent CBS13 a statement in response to the ad:

“If Democrats want to appease the far left and their liberal mega-donors by supporting a baseless radical effort that the vast majority of Americans disagree with, then have at it. Republicans will continue to focus on issues voters actually care about, like growing our economy and cutting taxes for the middle class.”