California Billionaire Launches Ads Urging Trump Impeachment

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California billionaire Tom Steyer is dumping at least $10 million into a national advertising campaign calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In the ad released Friday, Steyer says Trump has edged the country toward nuclear war, obstructed justice at the FBI and threatened to shut down news organizations.

He tells viewers to urge their members of Congress to impeach him.

Steyer’s investment comes as he considers a run for political office against U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat.

Democrats in Washington are divided over whether attempting impeachment is a smart move. An impeachment resolution brought this month by U.S. Rep. Al Green of Texas died, but he plans to revive it.

Other Democrats believe impeachment efforts are ill-advised because they will fail and could energize Republicans.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

