Police: Vacaville Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Girl, 7

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Vacaville man is under arrest accused of lewd and lascivious acts on a seven-year-old girl.
The alleged incident happened back on Sept. 16 at a store along the 3000 block of Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. Officers say they were called to the store after a report of a man inappropriately touching a young girl.
Officers say a woman and her seven-year-old daughter were shopping when a man came up behind them. The man then allegedly touched the girl with his genitalia, police say.
The suspect was gone by the time officers got to the scene, but with the help of store managers he was identified as 26-year-old Vacaville resident Jacob Haynes.
Haynes was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.
Investigators say there are no reports of other victims. Haynes’ place of work is cooperating with the investigation, police say.