Police: Vacaville Man Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Girl, 7

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Vacaville man is under arrest accused of lewd and lascivious acts on a seven-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened back on Sept. 16 at a store along the 3000 block of Travis Boulevard in Fairfield. Officers say they were called to the store after a report of a man inappropriately touching a young girl.

Officers say a woman and her seven-year-old daughter were shopping when a man came up behind them. The man then allegedly touched the girl with his genitalia, police say.

Jacob Haynes’, 26, booking photo. (Credit: Fairfield Police Department)

The suspect was gone by the time officers got to the scene, but with the help of store managers he was identified as 26-year-old Vacaville resident Jacob Haynes.

Haynes was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Investigators say there are no reports of other victims. Haynes’ place of work is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

