Hour 1

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders is restrained after coming off the bench and shoving a referee during a scrum with the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. Lynch was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the Damien and Charles stared the show talking about the Raiders win over the Chiefs last night.  They also talked about Marshawn Lynch getting thrown out of last night’s game, and how with Lynch you have to take the good with the Bad.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

WWE pro wrestler Roman Reigns celebrates.

(Photo Credit: WWE)

In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about the breaking news of the change of the WWE TLC card with big superstars out because of an illness.  Next, they broke down some of the NBA games from last night, and what some of the stories we should watch for during the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Home 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the New York Jets during the first half of their game at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Charles started with their “Friday Five” to give you five storylines, players, and games you should be paying attention to this weekend.   The guys also gave their predictions for Week 7 of the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

