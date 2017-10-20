Hour 1
In the first hour of the Lo-Down the Damien and Charles stared the show talking about the Raiders win over the Chiefs last night. They also talked about Marshawn Lynch getting thrown out of last night’s game, and how with Lynch you have to take the good with the Bad. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Hour 2
In the second hour of the show the guys started by talking about the breaking news of the change of the WWE TLC card with big superstars out because of an illness. Next, they broke down some of the NBA games from last night, and what some of the stories we should watch for during the season. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
Home 3
In the final hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Charles started with their “Friday Five” to give you five storylines, players, and games you should be paying attention to this weekend. The guys also gave their predictions for Week 7 of the NFL. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.
