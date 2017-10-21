Giants Reassign Pitching Coach Dave Righetti, Other Staffers

The National Association of Women Business Owners Awards DinnerThe National Association of Women Business Owners, Sacramento Valley Chapter dinner and awards was at the Doubletree Hotel on Oct. 19th The Annual Outstanding Women Leader (OWL) Awards were established in 1997 by the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Sacramento Valley chapter to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary women leaders in the business community. Now in its 20th year, the annual event has become a tradition as it pays tribute to top achievers among women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who have advanced the status of entrepreneurial excellence, and community leadership.