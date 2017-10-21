Latest Information On The Fires Burning In Northern California

Sacramento CA,( CBS 13)- Cal Fire has released the following information and links regarding the fires actively burning in northern California.
PocketFire [update] north of Geyserville (Sonoma County) is now 17,357 acres & 84% contained. fire.ca.gov/current_incide…
AtlasFire [update] north & west of Napa (Napa & Solano Co) is now 51,624 acres & 89% contained fire.ca.gov/current_incide…
BearFire [update] Bear Canyon Rd & Deer Creek Rd, Boulder Creek (Santa Cruz Co) is now 391 acres & 50% contained. fire.ca.gov/current_incide…
NunsFire [update] north & east of Glen Ellen (Sonoma Co) is now 56,216 acres and 86% contained. fire.ca.gov/current_incide…
TubbsFire [update] between Calistoga & Santa Rosa (Napa & Sonoma Counties) is now 36,793 acres & 94% contained. fire.ca.gov/current_incide…