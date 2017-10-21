Security Ready At Aftershock Music Festival In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s biggest music festival of the year begins Saturday at the outdoor-venue Discovery Park.

After the Las Vegas outdoor concert massacre, Sacramento police are putting extra officers on duty at the concert.

They say they haven’t detected any security threats at Aftershock’s venue, where 25,000 people will be in attendance each day, some arriving from halfway around the world.

Hard rock music fans are descending on Sacramento from everywhere.

“We just saw the line-up and said we have to come to this; it’s amazing,” Adam Colless said.

Colless and three of his New Zealand friends arrived Friday ahead of the concert.

“Great music, great bands, fantastic lineup,” Jesse Garrett said. “This year so we thought we’d give it a shot,”

“Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osbourne, Run the Jewels,” Vancouver’s Jody Stronach said.

Hard rock fans are here to see the big names, all in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre; headlines reaching around the world, just weeks before Sacramento’s biggest concert, also at an outdoor venue.

“I didn’t hesitate to go, but I did think twice about it anyway,” Garrett said.

Mike Stronach of Vancouver said. “There’s a real reality to it.”

As concert promoters set the stage for the massive show Friday, Sacramento’s police were also preparing with Las Vegas in mind.

“We have considered additional security measures for it, and we will plan accordingly,” Sacramento police officer Linda Matthew said.

Police conducted a threat assessment, and say they see no foreseeable problems.

There will be more officers on duty, and added cameras to monitor the concert in real-time.

“There certainly aren’t large hotels that are surrounding the event, but we have taken appropriate measures to make sure everyone is going to be safe,” Officer Matthew said.

Sacramento’s hard rock outdoor extravaganza. In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, Aftershock is getting extra security attention.