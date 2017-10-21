Two Women Shot to Death in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus Co, CA (CBS 13)- Two Women were found shot to death  outside of the town of Newman in Stanislaus County.

Police were dispatched to a drive by shooting on Orestimba road and interstate 5 just before 11 last night.  When they arrived they found two women shot, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives would like to talk to anyone who may have seen the crime take place.  They tell CBS 13 there are no suspect descriptions at this time.

If you have information about this crime you are asked to call The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office at 209-521-4636.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch