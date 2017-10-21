Two Women Shot to Death in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus Co, CA (CBS 13)- Two Women were found shot to death outside of the town of Newman in Stanislaus County.
Police were dispatched to a drive by shooting on Orestimba road and interstate 5 just before 11 last night. When they arrived they found two women shot, both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives would like to talk to anyone who may have seen the crime take place. They tell CBS 13 there are no suspect descriptions at this time.
If you have information about this crime you are asked to call The Stanislaus County Sheriffs Office at 209-521-4636.