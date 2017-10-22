Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Two Women Near Newman

NEWMAN (CBS13) — Detectives in Stanislaus county looking are looking for clues, a motive and a suspect after 2 women were found shot to death in a remote area near Interstate 5, west of Newman.

It was just before 11 PM Friday night when a call came in of a “drive-by” shooting. Stanislaus County deputies and Newman police officers raced to the scene, a remote area near I-5 and found two women inside a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The women were unresponsive, CPR was unsuccessful and both were declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are giving few details about the killings, refusing to confirm the identities or ages of the 2 female victims, or even that they died as a result of drive-by shooting.

“We found two victims but what actually transpired is something our detectives will be working on over the next few days, to figure out exactly what led up to how they were shot and hopefully we have some witnesses out there as it’s a remote area of the county” Stanislaus County Sheriff’s spokesman Sergeant Anthony Bejaran said detectives are considering a number of scenarios including a possible road rage incident taken to the extreme, or that the women knew their killers and might have been lured to their death.

A woman who lives a few hundred yards from the crime scene told CBS13, the area has been a late night hangout for El Norte gang members, and recently has been the scene of loud auto racing and other activity, which these tire skid marks seem to also suggest.

Detectives hope to release more information on the victims sometime Monday and at this time say they have no suspects.

This is the second double homicide in Stanislaus County this month. On October 12th 2 men were found shot to death, their bodies found behind a home near Oakdale…authorities say the double killings occurred at opposite ends of the county and at this point, they do not believe they are connected.