El Dorado Search And Rescue Member Remembered For Helping Colleagues

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A dedicated search and rescue member whom we first introduced earlier this year has died.

Tony Mazarakis was a beloved volunteer captain on the team and lead dozens of rescues. His friends said he had a great sense of humor and all around great guy, a father, and a husband.

Back in March, he spearheaded the campaign to lead a very different mission, to rescue one of their own.

“He’s there when we need him and I think that we need to be there for him now,” Mazarakis told CBS13.

A bout of bad luck landed another member in the hospital. Mazarakis made sure to help and raise funds for their friend and fellow volunteer to get back on his feet.

Shortly after that is when Tony was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In returning the favor, the team then rallied around Mazarakis, fire wising his Cameron Park home when he could barely walk from the disease. He passed on Friday at 60 years old, surrounded by family and friends.

The El Dorado County Search and Rescue Team posted this to their Facebook – with the caption “We are sad to report the passing of our team member Tony Mazarakis, he will be greatly missed by all.”