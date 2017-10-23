2 Dead, Suspect In Custody In Lake County Shooting; CHP Officer Shot

LAKE COUNTY (CBS) — Two people were killed and a suspect was taken into custody Monday after a shooting near a Lake County post office, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the area of the Clearlake Oaks Post Office, on the eastern edge of Clear Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents shortly before noon on Monday, notifying local residents near the post office to shelter in place.

A CHP officer was shot in the leg during the incident. He is expected to recover.

The suspect was shot by and officer, but managed to get in a car and take off. He was then spotted by sheriff’s deputies along High Valley Road.

He was eventually taken into custody.

