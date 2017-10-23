Police: Lodi Officers Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Pointed Gun At Them

LODI (CBS13) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lodi Monday morning.

The scene is near Pleasant and Palm avenues.

The Lodi Police Department says officers had pulled over a suspect in the area when a passenger in the back seat of the car started acting suspiciously.

More officers were called to the scene. At some point, the passenger then got out of the car and pulled out a gun – pointing it at one of the officers.

The gun that was the suspect allegedly pointed at officers. (Credit: Lodi Police)

The officers then opened fire, killing the suspect. He’s been identified as a 35-year-old man, but his name is being withheld at the moment.

More information to come. 

