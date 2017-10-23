October Heat: Temps At Or Near Record Highs The Next Few Days

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – Temperatures are expected to be at or near record highs the next several days, forecasters say.

Most of Northern California will be seeing temperatures from the mid to high 80s as the week begins, according to the National Weather Service. Sacramento’s high temp is expected to be 86 on Monday, just a few degrees short of the record high of 90 for the day set back in 1965.

Breezy northerly winds are also expected to return to the north state, raising fire concerns.

Record, or near record, warmth expected across interior #NorCal the next several days. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/z8HLrpckgA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 23, 2017

Triple-digit temperatures are expected to blanket parts of Southern California, spiking the risk of wildfires.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday from Santa Barbara to San Diego as high winds and low humidity move through.

Cal Fire says extra firefighters are on duty with Santa Ana winds expected to top 50 mph.

The National Weather Service says temperatures in excess of 100 degrees could break records for late October in some areas.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning and says people should limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Temperatures aren’t supposed to cool significantly until Thursday.

