Phoenix Suns Eric Bledsoe Not Playing Against The Sacramento Kings

According to Bleacher Report, Eric Bledsoe was sent home by the Phoenix Suns after he went to Twitter and posted, “I Dont wanna be here.”
The tweet began an uproar on social media when some interpreted it as a public trade request.
DeAndre Jordan, former teammate of Bledsoe and center for the Los Angeles Clippers, took it as a trade request and asked him to come back to the team.
After meeting with team officials, Bledsoe will not be playing against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night reported Chris Haynes of ESPN.
It is unclear whether or not the Phoenix Suns suspended Bledsoe.