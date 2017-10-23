Phoenix Suns Eric Bledsoe Not Playing Against The Sacramento Kings

Filed Under: Basketball, Eric Bledsoe, NBA, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Sports, Twitter

According to Bleacher Report, Eric Bledsoe was sent home by the Phoenix Suns after he went to Twitter and posted, “I Dont wanna be here.”

The tweet began an uproar on social media when some interpreted it as a public trade request.

DeAndre Jordan, former teammate of Bledsoe and center for the Los Angeles Clippers, took it as a trade request and asked him to come back to the team.

After meeting with team officials, Bledsoe will not be playing against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night reported Chris Haynes of ESPN.

It is unclear whether or not the Phoenix Suns suspended Bledsoe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch