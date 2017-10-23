Woman Suspected Of Trying To Run Over Sacramento Deputies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of trying to run over deputies in south Sacramento.

The incident happened Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Deputies were about to do a routine check with some homeless near a canal in the area. While walking over the homeless, a driver allegedly tried to run over the deputies.

Woman in custody after allegedly trying to hit Sheriff officers w her car. Officers appear ok @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @KaitlynLewis15 pic.twitter.com/FQIXTK0xBJ — David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) October 23, 2017

Both deputies were able to jump out of the way and were not injured.

A short chase eventually ended when the car crashed into a fence at the Campbell’s Soup plant.

The woman has been taken into custody. Her name has not been released at this point.