Woman Suspected Of Trying To Run Over Sacramento Deputies

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities have arrested a woman suspected of trying to run over deputies in south Sacramento.
The incident happened Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Deputies were about to do a routine check with some homeless near a canal in the area. While walking over the homeless, a driver allegedly tried to run over the deputies.
Both deputies were able to jump out of the way and were not injured.
A short chase eventually ended when the car crashed into a fence at the Campbell’s Soup plant.
The woman has been taken into custody. Her name has not been released at this point.