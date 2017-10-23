Who Will Host Sacramento Republic, Swope Park Rangers Playoff Game?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When it comes who will host the Sacramento Republic playoff matchup against the Swope Park Rangers, the only thing certain is this article is being written in Sacramento.

Both teams and the United Soccer League have posted conflicting statements on who will host the matchup.

In a simple world, the answer would be easy—Swope Park was the No. 4-seed going into the playoffs and would host a game against the No. 8-seed Republic.

But it’s not that simple. The Rangers’ home playoff game on Saturday had to be delayed because of severe thunderstorms in the area and their impact on the field. In a statement, the league cited “challenges that arose” during that game as a reason to move the game.

It all started with two releases at 11:30 a.m. The first, from the USL, is still active and highlighted on its homepage as of 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Rangers, Republic FC Head to Papa Murphy’s Park WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL TO BE PLAYED SATURDAY AT SACRAMENTO’S HOME VENUE TAMPA, Fla. – The USL announced on Monday that due to challenges that arose at Children’s Mercy Victory Field this past weekend in the 2017 USL Cup Playoffs, this Saturday’s Western Conference Semifinal between the No. 4-seed Swope Park Rangers and No. 8-seed Sacramento Republic FC would be played at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento, Calif., with kickoff set for 10 p.m. ET.

That was accompanied at the same time by this announcement from the Sacramento Republic

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC BRING IT HOME AND HOST WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL MATCH ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Tickets for the playoff match go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 24. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (October 23, 2017) – Sacramento Republic FC will host their USL Western Conference Semifinal match against Swope Park Rangers on Saturday, Oct. 28. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Papa Murphy’s Park. Tickets to the match go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at noon via Ticketmaster.com. The USL announced today that due to challenges that arose at Children’s Mercy Victory Field this past weekend in the 2017 USL Cup Playoffs, this Saturday’s Western Conference Semifinal between the No. 4-seed Swope Park Rangers and No. 8-seed Sacramento Republic FC would be played at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento, Calif. The match will be broadcast live on CW31 and streamed live at the USL Match Center. Republic FC Season Ticket Holders will have until 12 noon tomorrow to claim their seats for the match by visiting Account Manager online. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Republic FC advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals with a penalty shootout win over No. 1-overall-seed Real Monarchs SLC on Friday, Oct. 20. Republic FC was the first No. 8-seed to defeat the USL regular season champion in the Quarterfinals since the Harrisburg City Islanders defeated Orlando City SC in 2014. The Islanders advanced to the USL Cup in 2014, falling 2-0 in the championship match to Republic FC.

But it seems Swope Park had other ideas.

As of 4:30 p.m. PDT, no tickets are on sale in either Sacramento or Kansas City for Saturday’s playoff game. And nobody knows where it will be played