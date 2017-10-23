Suspect Dead After Lodi Police Shooting

LODI (CBS13) — The streets near the intersection of Pleasant Avenue and Turner Road in Lodi are back open after being closed for most of the day after a police shooting early this morning.

Officers were in the middle of a routine traffic stop when a man inside the car pulled out a weapon.

“It was pretty loud, it wasn’t fireworks,” said neighbor, Jeff Schock.

Schock was just about to get his day started when he heard a big commotion outside his window.

“It was pretty consistent with a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said.

It’s normally a quiet residential neighborhood, but on Monday it was turned into a police crime scene.

“The police cruiser that you see behind the white vehicle and then this vehicle and that vehicle and then they were also unmarked cars around it,” he said.

Lodi police officers were conducting a traffic stop when right in the middle of that traffic stop a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle got out and pointed his gun at officers.

“It can get pretty dangerous, it’s getting worse, so I feel for the people,” said another neighbor.

Detectives say shots were fired by police and ultimately the 35-year old suspect was hit.

“Lodi is a pretty mellow community. The last shooting I heard of was about two years ago, but you know it seems to be growing in popularity and we have an influx of people coming in from different areas—the Bay Area and such—and I don’t know if it’s attributed to that, but it just seems like Lodi is getting a little busier,” said Schock.

Officers performed life-saving measures and called emergency personnel, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I think about this case, it’s something very serious and everything, it’s dangerous area because nothing like this has happened here before, here it’s a nice neighborhood, so I hope it doesn’t happen again,” said Filemon Aceves, neighbor.

The suspect’s name has not been released, pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.