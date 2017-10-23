The 49ers are actually terrible: The Drive – 10/23

HOUR 1

864856202 The 49ers are actually terrible: The Drive 10/23

Dave opened the day’s show with a quick look back at the Kings games over the weekend. He also recapped the 49ers blowout loss to the Cowboys, and did a brief look ahead at the Kings game against the Suns.

 

HOUR 2

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 15: Quarterback C.J. Beathard #3 of the San Francisco 49ers and teammates walk of the field after losing, 26-24, to the Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 15, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave took a deeper dive into the week around the NFL. He also gave out his way-too-early grades for the Kings after the first three games.

 

HOUR 3

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China.

Dave opened the third hour with a discussion on the dirtiest players in sports after Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was involved in another on-field incident. He also talked about bandwagon fans and what team has the most of them.

 

