HOUR 1
Dave opened the day’s show with a quick look back at the Kings games over the weekend. He also recapped the 49ers blowout loss to the Cowboys, and did a brief look ahead at the Kings game against the Suns.
HOUR 2
In the second hour, Dave took a deeper dive into the week around the NFL. He also gave out his way-too-early grades for the Kings after the first three games.
HOUR 3
Dave opened the third hour with a discussion on the dirtiest players in sports after Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was involved in another on-field incident. He also talked about bandwagon fans and what team has the most of them.
