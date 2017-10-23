3 Men Reach Plea Deals In Hate Crime Against UC Davis Student Case

DAVIS (CBS13) – Three men have been convicted in the hate crime incident against a UC Davis student.

The incident happened back on Feb. 15, 2016. Officers were called out to the West Village Apartments off of Hutchison Drive early that morning by a young woman reporting an assault.

Police say the reportedly intoxicated suspects in the case threw items at the woman – who was a student at UC Davis – at the same time harassing her with racial slurs.

Officers were able find the suspects still in the area and arrested Lonny Lee, Jake Lee and Justin Sheppard. All three were either Sacramento or West Sacramento residents and were not students at UC Davis.

Monday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced that they had reached plea deals with the suspects. All three pleaded no contest to charges of use of force to commit a hate crime.

The three men were put on three years of probation and are now required to stay away from the UC Davis campus. They will also have to do community service, complete a course on black history in America, and write a letter of apology to the woman.