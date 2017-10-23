Will Justin Timberlake Invite Janet Jackson On Stage?

Filed Under: Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, NFL, Nipplegate, Sports, Super Bowl 52

After NFL announced that Justin Timberlake will be performing during the Super Bowl 52 halftime show, Janet Jackson fans have made it clear how they feel about situation.

Jackson fans are upset because of the Nipplegate situation that happened back in 2004.

If you don’t recall the incident, Jackson and Justin Timberlake were performing ‘Rock Your Body’ on stage and at the end of the performance, there was a wardrobe malfunction.

Timberlake assisted Ms. Jackson in what ended up as her flashing the cameras.

Bilboard reports that Timberlake told Football Night in America host Mike Tirico, “What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies,” he told Tirico. “I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty.”

When asked about Nipplegate, Timberlake said “That won’t happen this time. There was a little bit of that. But…no, Mike, that’s not going to happen.”

After 14 years, do you think he will invite her on stage to finally put the indecent behind them?

 

 

