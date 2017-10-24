A’s Catcher Bruce Maxwell Denied Service In Restaurant

Filed Under: Baseball, Bruce Maxwell, MLB, National Anthem Protest, Oakland, Oakland A's, Oakland Athletics, Sports

Sports Illustrated reported that Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell was denied service at a restaurant for kneeling during the national anthem.

Maxwell went into a restaurant in his hometown of Alabama when he was recognized by a waiter who was a Trump supporter.

“He denied us service at lunch and they had to go get us another waiter to wait on our table in that same restaurant,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell and a guest, who was a councilman, had to be assigned another waiter since the previous one refused to serve them.

“He was like, ‘You the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for,'” Maxwell continued.

Maxwell made his decision to kneel during the anthem because he wanted to show his solidarity to the NFL players protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

“That’s where I’m from,” Maxwell said. “And like I said, unless you’re subject to it, you won’t understand it, you won’t feel it. I’m 26 years old. I’m very respectful. I’m very educated. And it still happens to this day. That’s why I’m kneeling—stuff like that.”

Maxwell is the only MLB player who has taken a knee during the anthem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch