Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start the show talking about last night's game between the Kings and Suns, and what the Kings can take from the loss. The guys also talked about some of the games from around the NBA. Damien also talked about how Carson Wentz is his front runner for the MVP in the NFL.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys break to the NFC with, "One Small Thought." Next, Dallas Braden, NBC Sports Baseball Analyst/Starting 9 Podcast, joins the guys to preview the upcoming World Series between the Dodgers and Astros. Then, with the stories of Martavius Bryant and Eric Bledsoe, the guys talked about some of the stranger excuses made in Sports History.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their Winners and Losers from Week 7 of the NFL. Next, they give their first previews of Week 8 of the NFL. The guys ended the hour talking about Game 1 of the World Series, and predict who will win it all.

