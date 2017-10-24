WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Excuses: The Lo-Down – 10/24

Filed Under: Dallas Braden, MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down, world series

Hour 1

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 23: The Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns tipoff on October 23, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason start the show talking about last night’s game between the Kings and Suns, and what the Kings can take from the loss.  The guys also talked about some of the games from around the NBA.  Damien also talked about how Carson Wentz is his front runner for the MVP in the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 861811842 Excuses: The Lo Down 10/24

Credit: Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

In the second hour of the show the guys break to the NFC with, “One Small Thought.”  Next, Dallas Braden, NBC Sports Baseball Analyst/Starting 9 Podcast, joins the guys to preview the upcoming World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.  Then, with the stories of Martavius Bryant and Eric Bledsoe, the guys talked about some of the stranger excuses made in Sports History.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their Winners and Losers from Week 7 of the NFL.  Next, they give their first previews of Week 8 of the NFL.  The guys ended the hour talking about Game 1 of the World Series, and predict who will win it all.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch