Homeless Man Thrown To Ground During Altercation With Security Guard In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homeless man was left in serious condition after an altercation he had with a security guard Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Safeway shopping center along 19th Street in Midtown. Sacramento police say the homeless man was loitering and had been asked to leave several times.

Police say the man got physical with the security guard while he was being escorted out.

At some point during the altercation, while the two were near the street, the security guard allegedly threw the man to the ground.

Blood and some items the man were carrying were scattered across the street.

Officers and other first responders soon got to the scene and took the man to the hospital. He was transported and suffered serious injuries, police say.

Police say the homeless man didn’t have any weapons.

Investigators are now looking into video and interviewing witnesses to get a full picture of the incident.