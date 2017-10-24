Kings still finding their way: The Drive – 10/24

Filed Under: Carson Wentz, Iditarod, Philadelphia Eagles, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1

gettyimages 86073348211 Kings still finding their way: The Drive 10/24

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings loss to the Suns in Phoenix. He also talked about the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Washington. There was also a discussion about doping in dog racing and Carson Wentz’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

856856434 Kings still finding their way: The Drive 10/24

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The second hour had more Kings talk . Dave took a longer look at the loss to the Suns and talked about how to divide playing time between rookies and veterans. He also dove into some NFL storylines.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 3

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 23: The Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns tipoff on October 23, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kayte joined the show for her weekly appearance in the third hour. Kayte and Dave talked about the Kings, Ben Simmons, and the Dodgers-Astros World Series matchup.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

More from The Drive With Carmichael Dave
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch