HOUR 1
Dave opened the show with a recap of the Kings loss to the Suns in Phoenix. He also talked about the Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and Washington. There was also a discussion about doping in dog racing and Carson Wentz’s Hall of Fame candidacy.
HOUR 2
The second hour had more Kings talk . Dave took a longer look at the loss to the Suns and talked about how to divide playing time between rookies and veterans. He also dove into some NFL storylines.
HOUR 3
Kayte joined the show for her weekly appearance in the third hour. Kayte and Dave talked about the Kings, Ben Simmons, and the Dodgers-Astros World Series matchup.
