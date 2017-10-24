North Sacramento Residents Press RT On Possible Homeless Shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – North Sacramento residents and community leaders took their concerns over a proposed homeless shelter to Regional Transit.

The focus at Monday night’s board of directors meeting was RT’s plan to sell their unused property on Evergreen Street to the City of Sacramento for a permanent homeless triage center.

Those against the proposal say they are outraged RT made the decision without reaching out to the public.

“This warehouse out here, it’s also on a business corridor and a residential area, and it’s going to kill revitalization and bring a lot more crime to the area,” said North Sacramento resident Kristen Perry.

RT officials said after Monday night’s meeting that they need more time before committing to sell the property.

The proposed homeless shelter would support 200 people and offer social and health services. It’s expected to open in 2018.

