Health Officials: Person At Tokay High In Lodi Infected With TB

LODI (CBS13) – Officials say a person has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis at Tokay High School in Lodi.

San Joaquin County Public Health Services made the announcement on Tuesday, noting that the person has already been quarantined and is receiving medical care. Officials say letters were sent home to parents, alerting them of the situation.

Not everyone will be tested for exposure to the disease, officials say, only the students or staff members known to have shared a classroom or other space with the infected person.

A person at Tokay HS has been diagnosed w/ active tuberculosis, according to San Joaquin County Public Health and Lodi School District. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) October 24, 2017

The tests will be performed at school.

It is unclear if the person infected with TB is a student or staff member.

TB is an infection spread through the air, but often requires hours-long contact with an infected person.