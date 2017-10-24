Hour 1

The Kings took the loss last night to the Suns, listen as Doug and Grant break down the loss, who played well, who needs to play better, how Bogdan Bogdanovic fared in his first NBA game and much much more.

Hour 2

One of the show’s favorite guest NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Charles discuss the Raiders chances to make the playoffs, how he is not counting out the Falcons just yet and a little Eagles talk. Plus the boys talk DeMarcus Cousins’s return back to Sacramento!

Hour 3

In hour three of the show, the fellas speak to Brian Mahoney of the AP about all the news and notes early on in the NBA. Everything from how the rookies are fairing so far this season, how the Eric Bledsoe saga should end quick to if there is any anticipation for DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento.

Hour 4

The C.O.O of the Sacramento Republic Ben Gumpert joined Grant and Doug to give the latest around the Republic’s playoff game in Kansas City. Plus hear the listeners chime in on DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento, the Kings rookie’s play so far and more.