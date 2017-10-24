Ya Ya to Ha Ha; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/24

Hour 1

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 23: The Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns tipoff on October 23, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Kings took the loss last night to the Suns, listen as Doug and Grant break down the loss, who played well, who needs to play better, how Bogdan Bogdanovic fared in his first NBA game and much much more.

 

 

 

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders hands off the ball to Jalen Richard #30 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California.

One of the show’s favorite guest NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Grant and Doug for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Charles discuss the Raiders chances to make the playoffs, how he is not counting out the Falcons just yet and a little Eagles talk. Plus the boys talk DeMarcus Cousins’s return back to Sacramento!

 

Hour 3

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 23: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a game against the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

In hour three of the show, the fellas speak to Brian Mahoney of the AP about all the news and notes early on in the NBA. Everything from how the rookies are fairing so far this season, how the Eric Bledsoe saga should end quick to if there is any anticipation for DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento.

 

 

Hour 4

The C.O.O of the Sacramento Republic Ben Gumpert joined Grant and Doug to give the latest around the Republic’s playoff game in Kansas City. Plus hear the listeners chime in on DeMarcus Cousins return to Sacramento, the Kings rookie’s play so far and more.

