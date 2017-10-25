49ers Sign CB Leon Hall, DL Datone Jones

Filed Under: 49ers, Datone Jones, football, Leon Hall, NFL, San Francisco, San Francisco 49ers, Sports

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed cornerback Leon Hall and defensive lineman Datone Jones to one-year deals.

The 49ers waived defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and released tight end Logan Paulsen on Tuesday to make room on the roster.

Hall spent a little more than a week with the 49ers earlier this month before being released after not playing a game.

Jones was a first-round pick by Green Bay in 2013. He played 59 games over four seasons with the Packers with nine sacks, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Jones spent time with Minnesota and Detroit this year but didn’t appear in any games.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch